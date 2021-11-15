Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $2.64 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $99.88 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00222750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00086482 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

