KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KPLUY remained flat at $$8.28 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

