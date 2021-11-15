Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,713,600 shares, an increase of 527.1% from the October 14th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLKKF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

LLKKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,913. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.