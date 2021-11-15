LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($84.12).

Shares of LXS traded up €1.60 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €57.92 ($68.14). 596,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

