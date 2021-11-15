Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$191.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:LAS.A traded down C$6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$163.10. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.99. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$158.37 and a 1 year high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

