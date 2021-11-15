LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LTMAQ opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
