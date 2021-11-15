LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LTMAQ opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

