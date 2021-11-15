Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 330,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,861 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,278. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

