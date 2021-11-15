Lead Wallet (LEAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,813.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $58,813.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.99 or 1.00478978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.73 or 0.07096428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.