Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 127,537.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

WH stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

