Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 3,093 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

