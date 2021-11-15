Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 3,093 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
