Liam Ratcliffe Sells 21,284 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. 378,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,523. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

