Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $13.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 6,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.83. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

