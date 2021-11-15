Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Life Time Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

NYSE:LTH opened at $19.76 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.