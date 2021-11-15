LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

