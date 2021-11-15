LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHG stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

