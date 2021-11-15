LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

