LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

