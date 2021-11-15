Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $19,165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,948 shares of company stock worth $3,445,157 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIND opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

