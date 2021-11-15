Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $337.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.13. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.