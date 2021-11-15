Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.45 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $450.91 million and $13.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00026507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001585 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

