Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0214 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $10,647.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,915.43 or 1.00362466 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,565,231 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

