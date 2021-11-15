LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LVO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 381,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.