LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2,008.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $125,697,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

