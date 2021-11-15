LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.43

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

