Lobstex Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $611,009.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,757,111 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

