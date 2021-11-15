LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 272.80 ($3.56) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.60 ($3.57).

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

