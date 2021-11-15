Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 70,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

