Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $236.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,099,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.