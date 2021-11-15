LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ opened at $14.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

