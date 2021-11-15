LPL Financial LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 25.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

