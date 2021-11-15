LPL Financial LLC Has $457,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.16 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

