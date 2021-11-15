LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

ZD stock opened at $128.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

