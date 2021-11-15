LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISBC. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

