Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 1,268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 382,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.94. Luvu Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
About Luvu Brands
