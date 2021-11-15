Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 1,268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 382,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.94. Luvu Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

