Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

