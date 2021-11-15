LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 598 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock valued at $54,834,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

