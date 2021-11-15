LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 207,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

