LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.62. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

