LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

