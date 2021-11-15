Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 467,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,197. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

