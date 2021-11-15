Maecenas (ART) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $297,226.01 and approximately $939.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.