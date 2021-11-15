Man Group plc Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.76 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.