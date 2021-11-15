Man Group plc Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 143.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,167 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

