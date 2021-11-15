Man Group plc Invests $2.90 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

