Man Group plc Sells 6,430 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

