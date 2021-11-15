Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $381.90 million and $4.20 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets' official Twitter account is @coingecko

Mango Markets Coin Trading

