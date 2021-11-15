Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $92.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $663,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

