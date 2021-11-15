Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $92.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.
Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $663,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.