Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $27.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -277.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,560,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

