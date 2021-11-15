Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,618 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

