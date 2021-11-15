Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,618 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.