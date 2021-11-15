Mariner LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

SAFM opened at $186.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average is $182.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

